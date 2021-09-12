$0.75 EPS Expected for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Mattel posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Mattel by 101.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mattel by 105.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.99. 1,398,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,293. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

