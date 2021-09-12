$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Monster Beverage reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

MNST stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.92. 1,114,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,535. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.16 and its 200-day moving average is $93.26.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,291,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,388,000 after purchasing an additional 230,777 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

