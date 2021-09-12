$0.41 EPS Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Envista reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NVST stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,047,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Envista has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $46.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27.

In other Envista news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $513,280 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Envista by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after buying an additional 378,540 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Envista by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

