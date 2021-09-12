$0.26 EPS Expected for U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

USCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

U.S. Century Bank stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,165. U.S. Century Bank has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $14.28.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

