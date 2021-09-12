$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.48. TripAdvisor posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 241.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.38. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $267,786,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $106,660,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,430,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 69.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $201,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,365 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,262,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TripAdvisor (TRIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.