-$0.10 EPS Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VBLT shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock remained flat at $$2.47 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,384. The company has a market capitalization of $119.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 45,264 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 53,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

