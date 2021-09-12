-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. AquaBounty Technologies reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 4,549.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AQB shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

AQB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 377,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,548. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 81.69, a quick ratio of 80.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQB. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

