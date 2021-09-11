ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.39.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.61, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $67.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.68.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $221,202,346.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $119,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,756,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,690,205. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 101,291 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,900,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,311,000 after buying an additional 1,269,230 shares during the period. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.