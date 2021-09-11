Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will announce sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Zillow Group posted sales of $656.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $6.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $11.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.09. 564,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,981. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,405.61 and a beta of 1.32. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $212.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Zillow Group by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

