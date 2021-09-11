Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Susan Daimler Sells 23,309 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ Z opened at $91.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 158.33 and a beta of 1.20. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,170,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 58,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 40,754 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,502,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 175,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,482,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

