Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Up 6.8% This Week

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Zebi Token has a market cap of $1.64 million and $45,656.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00068459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00130338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.62 or 0.00182957 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,789.82 or 1.00191814 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.27 or 0.07135931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.79 or 0.00876965 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,059,742,819 coins and its circulating supply is 799,984,563 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Coin Trading

