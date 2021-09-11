Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, August 6th.

ZLNDY opened at $57.58 on Friday. Zalando has a 1 year low of $42.43 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

