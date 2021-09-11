Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) to Buy

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SRC. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.26.

NYSE:SRC opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,043,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

