Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) to “Hold”

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.32 million, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 233,549 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,190,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 362,023 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 213.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 116,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

