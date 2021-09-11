Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) to “Hold”

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frequency Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 19.09 and a current ratio of 19.09. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.01). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a negative net margin of 152.00%. The business had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 10,150.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.