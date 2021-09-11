Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Hold

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $103,034.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,244.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,960 shares of company stock valued at $283,804. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 42.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2,453.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 505,500 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

