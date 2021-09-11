Zacks Investment Research Lowers New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Sell

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Get New Gold alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $823.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.17.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. Analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of New Gold by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,085,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,964 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,040,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,653,000 after purchasing an additional 285,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of New Gold by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,375,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 717,954 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,200 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Gold (NGD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.