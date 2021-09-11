Zacks Investment Research Lowers Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) to Hold

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

LRMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LRMR stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $240.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.85. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director James E. Flynn acquired 685,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRMR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

