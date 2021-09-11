Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) to Hold

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

NASDAQ:GRCL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,432. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $873.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $14,699,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $18,340,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $770,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $17,287,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $1,329,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.