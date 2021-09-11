Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) to Hold

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Shares of VECO opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.56. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,111,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 57,567 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

