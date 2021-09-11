Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) to Hold

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $0.82 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $45.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 213.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 249,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,848,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 455,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 198,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 303,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

