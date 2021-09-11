Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to Hold

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Separately, increased their price target on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $146.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,784. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,926,000 after acquiring an additional 595,992 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,171,000 after buying an additional 218,581 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,841,000 after buying an additional 166,973 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 526,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,873,000 after purchasing an additional 114,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Primerica by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,500,000 after purchasing an additional 109,815 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

