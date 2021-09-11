Zacks: Brokerages Expect View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for View’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that View will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover View.

Get View alerts:

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of View in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIEW. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in View during the first quarter worth about $8,140,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in View during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in View during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in View during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in View during the first quarter worth about $39,227,000. 44.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIEW opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.88. View has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.79.

View Company Profile

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on View (VIEW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.