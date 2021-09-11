Zacks: Brokerages Expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.57. McDonald’s reported earnings per share of $2.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $9.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $10.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $239.18. 2,034,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,926. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.31. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

