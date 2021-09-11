Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Post $1.69 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will post $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.89. Hasbro posted earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

In related news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Hasbro by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,079,000 after purchasing an additional 64,393 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Hasbro by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hasbro by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 50,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $98.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $104.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

