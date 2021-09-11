Zacks: Brokerages Expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Despegar.com reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Despegar.com.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 140.97% and a negative net margin of 76.05%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE DESP traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 499,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,621. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $791.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at $498,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at $3,322,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at $746,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Despegar.com by 84.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 344,276 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Despegar.com by 9.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Read More: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Despegar.com (DESP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.