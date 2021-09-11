Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.24 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will announce sales of $170.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.96 million. Avalara reported sales of $127.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $673.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $653.22 million to $677.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $830.84 million, with estimates ranging from $805.76 million to $850.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%.

AVLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

In related news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $119,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $264,146.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,038,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,855,184. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Avalara by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,406,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 29.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVLR opened at $184.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.03 and a 200-day moving average of $150.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.87 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $191.67.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

