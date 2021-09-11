Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to post sales of $2.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 million and the highest is $2.90 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $8.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 million to $12.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $95.77 million, with estimates ranging from $7.45 million to $249.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAGE. William Blair lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.35.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 34,250 shares of company stock worth $1,615,413. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $45.19 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.88.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

