Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.51 Million

Brokerages expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will announce sales of $137.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.85 million to $146.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $28.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 378.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $502.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.01 million to $520.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $646.98 million, with estimates ranging from $604.80 million to $705.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,299. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $282,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,500 over the last three months. 6.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 127,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

