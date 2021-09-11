Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.47. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

HASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $55.45. 422,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,444. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,729,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 693.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 227,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 198,990 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

