Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Post $1.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.28. Chemung Financial posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.22 per share, with a total value of $40,812.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $68,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $180,474 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,273. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.75. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $214.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

