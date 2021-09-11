Zacks: Analysts Expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) will report ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Praxis Precision Medicines reported earnings per share of ($12.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($3.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20).

PRAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $937.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $60.95.

In related news, CEO Marcio Souza bought 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $47,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth $604,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 28.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after acquiring an additional 195,301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth $1,232,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

