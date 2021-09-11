Zacks: Analysts Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Announce $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.50. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.00. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $98.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

