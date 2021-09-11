Zacks: Analysts Expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to post $3.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.57 billion and the lowest is $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $3.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year sales of $14.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 billion to $14.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $14.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.55. 1,494,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,694. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

