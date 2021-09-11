Zacks: Analysts Expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to Announce $3.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings of $3.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.07. Norfolk Southern posted earnings of $2.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $11.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.81 to $12.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.27 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $247.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after buying an additional 21,167 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

