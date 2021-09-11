Zacks: Analysts Expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. Kornit Digital posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kornit Digital.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

NASDAQ KRNT traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.22. 336,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,195. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $143.87. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.96 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.76 and a 200 day moving average of $112.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.