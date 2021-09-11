Zacks: Analysts Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Equities analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report sales of $2.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 132.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $11.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on IFF. Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207,924 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after buying an additional 7,582,117 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,869,000 after buying an additional 3,523,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,977,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IFF traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,347. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.41. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.