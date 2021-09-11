Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report $188.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.55 million and the highest is $205.10 million. Vail Resorts posted sales of $77.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 144.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vail Resorts.

MTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

Shares of MTN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.07. 319,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,043. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $208.46 and a 12 month high of $338.50.

In other Vail Resorts news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at $103,876,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,347,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,890,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

