Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Post $0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. SITE Centers reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.28. 834,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,037. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.80 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

