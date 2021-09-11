Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post $327.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $326.00 million to $336.00 million. Okta posted sales of $217.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKTA. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.67.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total value of $8,991,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,058.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,531 shares of company stock valued at $52,605,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth $2,237,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 10.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 245,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth $247,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Okta by 52.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth $3,515,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $253.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

