Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $711.90 Million

Brokerages expect that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will announce sales of $711.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $687.72 million and the highest is $736.07 million. AMC Networks posted sales of $654.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMC Networks.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.