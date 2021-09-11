Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Trading Up 2.9%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY)’s share price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

