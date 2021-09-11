Yield Protocol (YIELD) Trading Down 22.2% This Week

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $45,775.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0555 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00060168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.39 or 0.00164806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00043703 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

