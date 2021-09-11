YENTEN Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a market cap of $89,947.55 and approximately $10.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,620.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.13 or 0.07238189 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.44 or 0.00399906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $639.82 or 0.01402473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00125835 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.80 or 0.00562907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.51 or 0.00511848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.37 or 0.00338386 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.