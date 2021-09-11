yAxis Reaches Market Cap of $3.90 Million (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, yAxis has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.18 or 0.00009232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yAxis has a total market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $219,555.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00069587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00128963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00181553 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,260.85 or 0.99869230 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.98 or 0.07122628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.81 or 0.00860136 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yAxis

