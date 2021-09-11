Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Trading 20.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for $67.21 or 0.00147226 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $112.70 million and $18.42 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM's official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

