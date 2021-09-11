Wrapped BNB Price Reaches $403.65 (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.80 billion and $1.06 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $403.65 or 0.00894867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00069350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00129330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.26 or 0.00180141 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,084.82 or 0.99951398 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.58 or 0.07071186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.36 or 0.00918614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,933,624 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.