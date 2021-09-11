World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Scott Mcintyre Sells 332 Shares

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Mcintyre also recently made the following trade(s):

Get World Acceptance alerts:

On Thursday, July 22nd, Scott Mcintyre sold 6,000 shares of World Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $196.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.98. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.62.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 6.8% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,068,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.