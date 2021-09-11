Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Upgraded to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $340.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WDAY. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.36.

Workday stock opened at $267.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,486.20 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a 52-week low of $195.81 and a 52-week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,350 shares of company stock worth $106,408,372 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,767,630,000 after buying an additional 267,666 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Workday by 23.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Workday by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,690,000 after acquiring an additional 207,483 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Workday by 59.2% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Workday by 52.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

