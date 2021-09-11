Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.com alerts:

NASDAQ WIX opened at $216.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.89. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $196.19 and a 1 year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WIX. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.